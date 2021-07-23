Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EADSY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. 71,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.65 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

