Credit Suisse Group Boosts Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $205.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.10. Medpace has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,790 shares of company stock worth $42,738,773. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

