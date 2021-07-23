Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,050 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,007.69 ($78.49).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,897 ($50.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,788.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

