Credit Suisse AG Sells 60,946 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alector were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 359,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.