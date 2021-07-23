Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,922 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

