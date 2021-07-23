Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,107 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61,977.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

