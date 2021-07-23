Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 96.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

OGI opened at $2.50 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $746.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

