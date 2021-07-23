Credit Suisse AG Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,498,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $5,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 198,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

