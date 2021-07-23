Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNOB opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

