Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of GGPIU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.