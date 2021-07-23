Credit Suisse AG Acquires 714 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APEI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $11,580,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $6,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

