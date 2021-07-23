Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 266,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,164,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 587,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,661,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

