Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $4.81 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 343,714 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $81,589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $255.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,881. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $157.23 and a twelve month high of $263.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.32.

