Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.21. 41,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

