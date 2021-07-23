Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,549 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,396.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 45,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 490.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.