Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,773 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.4% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,116. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

