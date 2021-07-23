Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,870 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,277,628 shares of company stock valued at $345,436,997. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

