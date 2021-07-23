Craig Hallum Increases Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target to $60.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 38.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

