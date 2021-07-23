Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Shares of COST opened at $417.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

