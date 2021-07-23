Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 54.70 ($0.71). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.71), with a volume of 347,151 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £148.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.95.

About Costain Group (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.