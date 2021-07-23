Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.39.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

