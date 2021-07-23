Contrasting Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.69 $2.08 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 6.02 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09% Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

