ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of COP opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

