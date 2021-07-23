Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $39.37 on Monday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

