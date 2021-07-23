Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.