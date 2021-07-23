Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

CFLT opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

