Compass Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.50.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Compass Group has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

