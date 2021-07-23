Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,357. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

