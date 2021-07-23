Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.50.

CMPGY opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

