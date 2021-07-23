Comparing Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and 12 ReTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $328.06 million 1.90 $10.23 million $0.36 51.03 12 ReTech $720,000.00 0.50 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Risk and Volatility

Perion Network has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 27.86, meaning that its share price is 2,686% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perion Network and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 3.47% 8.03% 4.52% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perion Network beats 12 ReTech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights on the results of campaign investment and other campaign metrics; high impact programmatic marketplace, a platform that allows its advertisers to buy from it in an automated fashion; creative rich media platform to create compelling, engaging, dynamic, cross-platform, and high-impact advertisements; data management platform; and AI platform that uses machine learning to bring deep intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; content management platform, which provides tools for content creators to structure their content in a various formats; content web site management system that provides tools for publishers to build dynamic sites; and distribution system, which offers publishers with AI-powered tools to distribute content articles. Further, the company offers publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search demand management system; monetization products; and AI Systems. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

