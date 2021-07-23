Comparing electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

electroCore has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares electroCore and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -527.89% -83.12% -63.93% ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares electroCore and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 14.15 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.73 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.89 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 255.39%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

electroCore beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

