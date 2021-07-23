Comparing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.77 $2.09 billion $1.25 16.07 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 3.19 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -17.00

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anglo American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Anglo American.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -5.93% -1.35% -0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

