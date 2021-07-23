Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.69 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

