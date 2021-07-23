Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

