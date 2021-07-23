Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 748,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,189,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.