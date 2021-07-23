Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $3,201,000.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

