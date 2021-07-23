Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 170,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

