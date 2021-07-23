CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.75 Average PT from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CohBar by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,429. The company has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

