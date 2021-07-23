Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $90.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTSH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.48.

CTSH stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after buying an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

