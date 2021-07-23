Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 122,753 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $20,143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

