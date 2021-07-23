Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $414.98

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $414.98, but opened at $430.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $423.51, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

