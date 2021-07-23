CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Position Boosted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. CMC Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.41% of CMC Materials worth $279,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.35. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

