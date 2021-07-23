Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $43.99. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.