CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $23,186.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048986 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00036963 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,669,173 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.