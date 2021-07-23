Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.