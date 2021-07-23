Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. 13,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11. Clearfield has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $558.67 million, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Clearfield by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

