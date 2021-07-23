Clarim Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 28th (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Clarim Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Clarim Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CLRMU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

