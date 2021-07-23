Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $270.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.