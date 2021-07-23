Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

