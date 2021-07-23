Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTXR stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
