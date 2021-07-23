Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,341 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.